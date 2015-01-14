SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazilian state-controlled
lenders BNDES and Banco do Brasil SA are close to disbursing
over 4 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in loans to ailing oil rig
producer Sete Brasil Participações SA, two sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
Sete Brasil could get part of BNDES' loan worth 10 billion
reais by the end of February, said a first source who requested
anonymity since talks are underway. BNDES delayed disbursement
of the loan for about two years, citing a lack of guarantees,
the same source added.
Between 3 billion reais and 3.5 billion reais could be
disbursed from the first portion of the BNDES loan, the source
added. Sete Brasil, BNDES and Banco do Brasil declined to
comment.
In addition, Banco do Brasil could extend a
bridge loan of 800 million reais to help Sete Brasil meet
short-term funding needs, the second source noted. The loan is
key to help Sete Brasil avert a technical default on some of the
company's 13 billion reais debt.
Sete Brasil plans to spend over $25 billion by the end of
the decade to build as many as 29 deep-water drilling platforms
that will be leased to Brazil's state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras, as the oil producer is known,
is among Sete Brasil's main shareholders.
The rig producer is reeling from cash flow problems stemming
from payment delays and rising borrowing costs. Sete Brasil
faces 11 billion reais in debt repayments before the end of the
second quarter.
