RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 The five Brazilian banks
owed $3.6 billion from Sete Brasil, a company set up to build
offshore drill-rigs for state-led oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, will extend a repayment deadline into
next year, the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The debt, owed to state-led Banco do Brasil SA and
state-owned Caixa Economica Federal as well as Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and
Banco Bradesco SA, was supposed to have been repaid
on Monday, Estado said.
The loan repayment deadline has already been extended twice
before and talks about repayment over the last two months have
intensified in recent days, the paper reported, adding that the
Banks are counting on new money being available to Sete Brasil
next year to pay the loans and reduce their losses.
"It is not an advantage for the banks to execute repayment,"
a source close to discussions told Estado. "An accord should be
signed by the beginning of the year."
Sete Brasil, set up to build and lease as many as 28 oil
platforms for Petrobras, as the state-led oil company is known,
has had its ambitions scaled back drastically in the last year
in the face of a Petrobras corruption scandal, a plunge in oil
prices and a contraction in investments.
After protracted negotiations and increasing Petrobras
demands for cost reductions, the Sete Brasil rig construction
plan has been cut to 18 with 14 of those rigs being built and
owned by Sete Brasil and the remaining four being sold, Estado
said.
Sete Brasil press officials were not immediately available,
when called by Reuters.
Bradesco and Santander declined to comment.
Itau Unibanco, Caixa Economica Federal and Banco do Brasil
did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.
