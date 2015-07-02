By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, July 2
SAO PAULO, July 2 A group of five Brazilian
banks will refinance about 11.5 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in
loans for ailing Sete Brasil Participações SA for a further 45
days, in a bid to keep the oil rig maker afloat, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
State banks Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa
Econômica Federal, as well as private-sector lenders
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA
and Banco Bradesco SA waived immediate
repayment to allow Sete to continue with a reorganization
program, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to legal
restrictions on discussing the issue publicly.
Sete's restructuring plan involves trying to reduce the
company's obligations by slimming down its operations, the first
source said, adding that the plan should make debt-servicing
sustainable by as early as September. The banks had previously
agreed to forego repayment of the loans in April, when they
extended them for an initial 90 days.
When Sete Brasil was founded in 2011, it pledged to spend
more than $25 billion to build as many as 28 deepwater drilling
platforms that would be leased to state-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA. But the latter, known as Petrobras, has been
engulfed in a corruption scandal involving key contractors and
engineering firms, which stalled rig and equipment purchases.
Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil, founded by Petrobras and
banks including Grupo BTG Pactual SA, faces a
chronic cash-flow shortage after Petrobras delayed payments and
borrowing costs spiked. The second source said the debt relief
hinged on Sete Brasil's ability to effectively reduce the scope
of its business plan.
Under those terms, Sete Brasil will obtain the necessary
financing to produce 14 rigs, with the ownership of another five
being shared with Japanese and Singaporean creditors, sources
told Reuters in May.
Sete Brasil declined to comment, as did the five banks.
On another front, Sete Brasil and a number of Asian,
European and North American investors are in preliminary talks
about a potential capital injection, the first source said. Any
proposals may only be considered around October, by which time
the main aspects of Sete Brasil's operational restructuring will
have been agreed upon, the source added.
Both sources denied a report by O Estado de S. Paulo
newspaper on Wednesday, which said that Norway's Seadrill Ltd
planned to inject about $1.2 billion into Sete Brasil,
joining Petrobras, BTG Pactual and creditors as a shareholder.
($1 = 3.1496 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Ed Davies)