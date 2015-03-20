SAO PAULO, March 20 Standard Chartered Plc
wants to pull out of a group of lenders to ailing
Brazilian oil rig producer Sete Brasil Participações, which is
grappling with a cash crunch after fallout from a corruption
scandal involving its main client, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper
reported on Friday.
The British lender unveiled its plans in a letter to Fundo
Garantidor da Construção Naval, a fund run by state-controlled
lender Caixa Econômica Federal that provides other lenders with
a cushion against a potential default among shipbuilders, Folha
said, without citing its sources.
Folha reported that Standard Chartered asked the fund, known
as FGCN, to trigger loan guarantees so it can recover its
portion of the loan and exit the syndicate. Standard Chartered
participated in a club deal with Japanese, Canadian, U.S. and
Brazilian lenders that extended $1.25 billion in credit to Sete.
The Folha report did not give a reason for Standard
Chartered's move. Sete Brasil, Caixa's FGCN and London-based
Standard Chartered did not have an immediate comment.
Sete Brasil has pledged to spend over $25 billion by the end
of the decade to build as many as 29 deep-water drilling
platforms that would be leased to state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras is engulfed in a corruption
scandal involving key contractors, which has paralyzed rig and
equipment purchases.
Sete Brasil, also partly owned by Petrobras and banks
including Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Banco Santander
Brasil SA, is reeling from cash flow problems stemming from
payment delays from Petrobras and rising borrowing costs.
The company faces 11 billion reais in debt repayments before
the end of the second quarter and creditors are reluctant to
refinance the company's debt.
Reuters reported in January that state lenders BNDES and
Banco do Brasil SA were in talks to disburse over 4
billion reais in credit to Sete Brasil.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Priscila Jordão in São Paulo; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)