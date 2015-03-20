(Recasts to add confirmation from Sete Brasil)
SAO PAULO, March 20 Oil rig producer Sete Brasil
Participações SA said on Friday that British lender Standard
Chartered Plc is seeking early repayment of a loan, as
fallout from a corruption scandal involving the Brazilian firm's
main client cuts access to fresh financing.
Standard Chartered made a formal request to Fundo Garantidor
da Construção Naval, or FGCN, to trigger guarantees on the loan,
Sete Brasil said in a statement. FGCN, which provides protection
to banks from potential defaults by shipbuilding firms, has 30
business days to study the request, the statement added.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier
in the day that the loan, which was worth between $200 million
and $300 million, was one of many deals in which foreign banks
helped fund Sete Brasil's rig-building plans. In 2013, Standard
Chartered teamed up with Japanese, Canadian, U.S. and Brazilian
lenders to extend $1.25 billion in fresh credit to Sete Brasil.
When Sete Brasil was founded in 2011, it pledged to spend
more than $25 billion to build as many as 29 deep-water drilling
platforms that would be leased to state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras, as Sete Brazil's
main client is called, is engulfed in a corruption scandal
involving key contractors, which has paralyzed rig and equipment
purchases.
London-based Standard Chartered and FGCN, which is run by
state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, had no immediate comment.
Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil, founded by Petrobras and
banks including Grupo BTG Pactual SA, is faced with
a chronic cash-flow shortage as Petrobras has delayed payments
and borrowing costs have risen. The company faces 11 billion
reais in debt repayments next month and creditors are reluctant
to roll over its debt.
Another source told Reuters in January that state lenders
BNDES and Banco do Brasil SA were in talks to
disburse more than 4 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in bridge
loans to Sete Brasil. But the lifesaving loan could fall through
after a former Petrobras and Sete Brasil executive admitted
accepting bribes in exchange for contracts, the source noted.
"Sete Brasil is confident that it will find a solution to
getting long-term financing, which was contemplated since its
inception ... so the lender reverses its decision," the
statement added.
($1 = 3.245 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, additional reporting by
Priscila Jordão in São Paulo; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Matthew
Lewis and Christian Plumb)