SYDNEY Oct 11 Australia's competition regulator on Thursday blocked Seven Group Holdings from bidding for Consolidated Media Holdings, clearing the way for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to go ahead with its $2 billion agreed offer.

Seven, headed by rival media mogul Kerry Stokes, owns almost a quarter of Consolidated Media and wanted the firm for its stake in dominant pay TV-operator Foxtel and content provider Fox Sports.

The Australian regulator said it was concerned any deal by Seven would give it an advantage in acquiring commercial sports rights.