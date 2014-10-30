(Adds details of offering, comment from shareholder)
By John Tilak and Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 30 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
is poised to raise C$810 million ($724.31 million) via
an initial public offering that priced at the lower end of a
previously anticipated range, according to regulatory documents.
The independent petroleum company, which is selling some 45
million shares, priced the share offering at C$18, compared with
an earlier projected range of C$17 to C$21. The offering is set
to value the company at over C$5 billion.
The stock, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Thursday on a "when-issued" basis, surged more than 16
percent, indicating robust investor appetite for energy stocks
despite the recent selloff in the price of oil.
"We have strong confidence that it's a fairly explosive
growth story," said Paul Taylor, chief investment officer at BMO
Asset Management, which owns shares of Seven Generations. "It
has a lot of the positive attributes that we look for, in terms
of a growing production profile, strong management team and good
assets."
Calgary-based Seven Generations focuses on a liquids-rich
natural gas property in northwest Alberta, with almost all of it
in the highly sought-after Montney region.
Natural gas liquids are hydrocarbons used as vehicle fuel
blends and inputs at petrochemical plant. Liquids-rich natural
gas fields such as the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the
United States tend to be more lucrative than "dry" gas fields,
and there has been a rush to drill in these areas.
The company's major shareholders include the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board and Calgary-based private equity firms ARC
Financial and KERN Partners.
Some large initial investors in the company including ARC
and KERN that were considering selling down a portion of their
stake via a concurrent secondary offering appear to have chosen
not to do so at this time. ARC and KERN could not immediately be
reached for comment.
CPPIB is likely to remain the biggest shareholder in Seven
Generations with a 14.8 percent stake, after taking into account
the new equity being issued and the over-allotment options. On
the same basis, ARC and KERN would retain stakes of about 11.6
percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.
The offering is expected to raise C$931.5 million if the
over-allotment option is fully tapped by RBC Capital Markets,
Credit Suisse and Peters & Co, who are co-lead underwriters on
the offering.
On a fully diluted basis, if the over-allotment option is
maxed out, the pricing of the offering values the company at
C$5.1 billion. After taking into account the jump in the share
price on Thursday, the company would be worth C$6 billion.
The stock, which will officially begin trading on or about
Nov. 5, was the second most heavily traded scrip on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
"It was attractively priced to generate some interest, and
obviously there is interest," said Taylor, adding that the IPO
was oversubscribed.
($1 = C$1.1183)
(Reporting by John Tilak and Euan Rocha in Toronto and Nia
Williams in Calgary; editing by Andrew Hay)