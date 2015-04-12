BRIEF-Raymond James Financial says total securities commissions, fees of $324 mln increased 16 pct compared to Feb. 2016
* Says total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016
SYDNEY, April 13 Australia's Seven Group Holdings, which has interests in industrial services and media, on Monday named Ryan Stokes as its new CEO to replace Don Voelte who will retire on Aug. 31.
Stokes, son of the current Chairman Kerry Stokes, has been the chief operating officer at Seven Group for the past three years and has held numerous executive roles in the company over 15 years, Seven said in a statement.
The company re-confirmed its fiscal 2015 earnings guidance on Monday for underlying earnings before interest and tax to fall 10-15 percent from fiscal 2014. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March 2017