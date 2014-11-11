Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Seven Principles AG
* Says Q3 revenue of 23.0 million euros after 26.1 million euros last year
* Says Q3 EBITDA amounted to -0.2 million euros versus 1.3 million euros in the same period last year
* 9-month revenue of 69.7 million euros after 74.0 million euros year ago
* Says Q3 consolidated net result stood at -0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year earlier
* Says 9-month net result of -2.9 million euros at level of previous year
* Says will not reach expected figures for FY 2014 sales and earnings
* Says sustainable return to growth and profitability is now expected from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)