May 10 Seven Star Works Co., Ltd. :

* Says its unit to acquire 3.9 million shares in Ugint Co., Ltd., which is engaged in the manufacturing of metal cutting equipment, for business diversification

* Says transaction amount of 35.87 billion won

* Expects transaction settlement date of June 24

* The unit to hold a 16.3 pct stake (3.9 million shares) in target company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MU19ft

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)