* Seven warns EBIT may fall between 15-20 pct on Olympics
* Advertising revenue seen flat to lower
* Shares down 15 pct, biggest drop since April 2012
(Recasts and writes through)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australian broadcaster Seven West
Media Ltd warned the cost of providing the country's
official Olympics coverage will drag down annual profit by up to
a fifth, sending its shares tumbling.
The warning underscores the immense pressure on traditional
media companies to find ways to boost earnings amid an exodus of
viewers and advertising dollars to online alternatives. A day
earlier, newspaper publisher Fairfax Media said it
would take a nearly A$1 billion impairment charge for fiscal
2016 to reflect "market realities".
Seven, the country No. 1 free-to-air television broadcaster,
said the cost of covering the Olympics, the Australian Football
League as well as flat to lower advertising revenue would push
down earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by between 15
percent and 20 percent.
That comes after EBIT for the year to end-June dropped 11
percent to A$318.1 million ($240 million). Revenue fell 2.8
percent to A$1.7 billion, its lowest level since 2011.
Shares in the company tumbled 15 percent, their biggest
intraday drop since April 2012, while the overall sharemarket
was flat.
On a brighter note, Seven booked smaller impairment charges
- just A$33 million compared with A$2.1 billion a year earlier,
helping it turn a statutory net profit of A$184.3 million versus
the previous year's A$1.9 billion net loss.
Seven declared a final dividend of four Australian cents, in
line with the previous year.
($1 = 1.3280 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina
Gibbs)