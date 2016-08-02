* Seven warns EBIT may fall between 15-20 pct on Olympics

* Advertising revenue seen flat to lower

* Shares down 15 pct, biggest drop since April 2012 (Recasts and writes through)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australian broadcaster Seven West Media Ltd warned the cost of providing the country's official Olympics coverage will drag down annual profit by up to a fifth, sending its shares tumbling.

The warning underscores the immense pressure on traditional media companies to find ways to boost earnings amid an exodus of viewers and advertising dollars to online alternatives. A day earlier, newspaper publisher Fairfax Media said it would take a nearly A$1 billion impairment charge for fiscal 2016 to reflect "market realities".

Seven, the country No. 1 free-to-air television broadcaster, said the cost of covering the Olympics, the Australian Football League as well as flat to lower advertising revenue would push down earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by between 15 percent and 20 percent.

That comes after EBIT for the year to end-June dropped 11 percent to A$318.1 million ($240 million). Revenue fell 2.8 percent to A$1.7 billion, its lowest level since 2011.

Shares in the company tumbled 15 percent, their biggest intraday drop since April 2012, while the overall sharemarket was flat.

On a brighter note, Seven booked smaller impairment charges - just A$33 million compared with A$2.1 billion a year earlier, helping it turn a statutory net profit of A$184.3 million versus the previous year's A$1.9 billion net loss.

Seven declared a final dividend of four Australian cents, in line with the previous year. ($1 = 1.3280 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)