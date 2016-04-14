* Isaka leads profitable 7-Eleven convenience store chain
* Former CEO quit after failed attempt to oust Isaka
* Group under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb
By Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, April 15 Executives at retail
conglomerate Seven & i Holdings plan to nominate the
head of its profitable convenience store chain as the group's
next leader, a source familiar with the matter said late on
Thursday.
The move would go against the wishes of 83-year-old former
Chief Executive Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered 24-hour
convenience stores in Japan four decades ago.
He abruptly stepped down last week after failing to persuade
board members to oust Ryuichi Isaka, head of the Seven-Eleven
Japan chain.
Isaka is widely credited for the chain's successful
expansion over the past few years, and is favoured by some
outside directors to succeed Suzuki.
He was also backed by activist investor Daniel Loeb who had
been calling on the group to offload its struggling supermarket
business, and to pick Suzuki's successor based on merit instead
of elevating Suzuki's son, who is also a senior executive.
Isaka's appointment will still need approval at a board
meeting on Tuesday, the source said, declining to be identified
as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The same source said earlier that there was still strong
opposition to naming Isaka as Suzuki's successor, and that the
panel of executives was considering abolishing the role of CEO
and appointing multiple leaders as a conciliatory move
recognising Suzuki's legendary management skills.
"There is no one like Suzuki. Whoever does the top job, the
person lacks expertise in some areas. So, it will be a group
leadership by some core members," said the source.
Another executive, Katsuhiro Goto, currently Seven & i's
Chief Administrative Officer, is also mentioned for a possible
role in the next leadership, the source added.
A Seven & i spokesman said nothing has been decided and
declined to comment further.
