UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 4 Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo clothing brand said on Thursday that it and Seven-Eleven Japan are launching a service under which Uniqlo's online customers will be able to pick up merchandise from Japanese Seven-Eleven convenience stores.
The service, available from Feb. 16, will not charge customers a fee to pick up merchandise.
Fast Retailing and 7-Eleven parent Seven & i Holdings Co said last year they were in talks on an operational tie-up in various fields. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.