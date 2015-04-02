TOKYO, April 2 Seven & i Holdings forecast on Thursday another year of record profit as strength in its 7-Eleven convenience store business helps it overcome lacklustre consumer spending in Japan.

The Tokyo-based retailer projected an 8.6 percent rise in operating profit to 373 billion yen ($3.1 billion) for the year that started on March 1, a record for a fifth straight year, on revenue of 6.4 trillion yen.

The profit forecast lagged the average estimate of 379.17 billion yen in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

Japanese consumers tightened their wallets after a sales-tax hike last year eroded their purchasing power, sending household spending down for 11 straight months through February.

But 7-Eleven has held resilient, attracting customers with fresh coffee and donuts and an array of private-label goods. This made up for weakness in Seven & i's supermarket and department store operations.

For the year just ended, Seven & i posted a 1.1 percent rise in operating profit to 343.33 billion yen, though below its own forecast for 356 billion yen. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 6.04 trillion yen.

Seven & i shares are up about 17 percent in the year to date, outpacing a nearly 11 percent rise in the Topix index . ($1 = 119.5300 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)