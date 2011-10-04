* Raises annual operating-profit forecast to 286 bln yen

* Projection nears record 286.8 profit hit in 2006/07

* Q2 operating profit rises 23 pct to 82 bln yen

* Shares up about 1 pct this year vs over 15 pct fall in broader market (Adds details, graphic, comments)

By James Topham

TOKYO, Oct 4 Japan's top retailer Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year operating profit forecast to a near record high as a post-quake sales pickup at its convenience stores and efficiency improvements at supermarkets led to its highest quarterly profit in more than five years.

Sales at Japanese convenience stores have climbed since the March 11 earthquake, as the number of elderly and female visitors rose, sales of higher-margin ready-to-eat meals and private brands burgeoned and limits on summer electricity use boosted sales of cold drinks, ice cream and fried food.

Even amid the post-quake recovery, retailers face a tough environment with a weak economy and volatile markets.

Despite expectations of increased profits for retailers during the second quarter, Japan's overall retail sales fell in August for the first time in three months, adding to fears that falling prices, weak employment growth and declining household income will weigh on consumer sentiment.

Seven & I, the first of Japan's big companies to report earnings for the latest quarter, had last month raised its full-year operating-profit forecast.

"Seven & I has been successfully revamping its general merchandising store operations and increasing gross-profit margin through better clothing inventory control," said Takayuki Suzuki, a retail analyst at Primo Research Japan.

Higher sales of summer goods and sales from disaster-affected areas where convenience stores serve as lifelines helped the company boost profit, the analyst said.

"For the second half, I don't see anything to be optimistic about in regard to the overall consumer spending trend. I am worried about the negative impact of the higher yen on corporate earnings, which in turn affects employment and household income."

'TIME FOR A RECORD YEAR'

For its business year to February 2012, the owner of 7-Eleven convenience stores, as well as Ito-Yokado and York Benimaru supermarket chains, raised its operating-profit outlook to 286 billion yen ($3.7 billion) from 283 billion yen.

That is close to the highest profit the firm has ever posted -- 286.8 billion yen in its 2006 business year -- since it was established as a holding company.

It also compares with the average estimate of 281.9 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"This the sixth year of being a holding company and it's time for a record year," Seven & I President Noritoshi Murata told Reuters at a briefing on the firm's results.

Seven & I, which competes with second-ranked Aeon , reported a 23 percent rise in operating profit to 82 billion yen for the June-August period, the highest quarterly figure in more than five years according to Thomson Reuters data.

In the first half of its business year, Seven & I recorded 21 billion yen in profits from its superstore business, a more than five-fold jump from the previous year. Its superstores sell a range of products including clothing and kitchen appliances.

Profit from its convenience stores rose 7.2 percent to nearly 110 billion yen in the first half.

Seven & I offered non-traditional convenience-store products, such as fresh vegetables, cooking oils and frozen foods, attracting more elderly and female customers, while streamlining supply and distribution networks at its supermarkets.

Aeon is slated to report results on Wednesday, and convenience store chains Lawson and FamilyMart are scheduled for later in October.

Shares of Seven & I have risen about 1 percent since the start of the calendar year, versus a more than 15 percent plunge in the benchmark Nikkei average .

The stock closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday before the results. ($1 = 76.650 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Tim Kelly and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)