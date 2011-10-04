TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's top retailer Seven & I Holdings posted a 26 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue from its convenience stores and supermarkets. The company raised its full-year forecast after revising the estimate last month.

Seven & I, which competes with second-ranked Aeon , reported operating profit of 150.2 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the March-August period as it benefited from a post-quake demand boost and cost cuts at its grocery stores.

For its business year to February 2012, the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience stores, as well as Ito-Yokado and York Benimaru supermarket chains, raised its operating-profit outlook to 286 billion yen from 283 billion yen.

That compares with the average estimate of 281.9 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profits at Japanese convenience stores have grown since March as the number of elderly and female visitors rose, sales of higher-margin ready-to-eat meals increased, and limits on summer electricity use boosted sales of cold beverages, ice cream and fried food.

Shares of Seven & I have risen about 1 percent since the start of the calendar year, versus a more than 15 percent plunge in the benchmark Nikkei average . Its shares closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday before it released its results. ($1 = 76.650 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Matt Driskill)