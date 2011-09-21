* Eyes to expand food business in western Japan

* Kinsho Store to sell new shares to Seven & I

* Kinki Nippon Railway to cut Kinsho stake to 50.2 pct

* Seven & I shares up 1.7 pct before announcement (updates with more details, share prices)

TOKYO, Sept 21 Seven & I Holdings Co , Japan's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that it would buy a 30 percent stake in Kinsho Store Co Ltd, a supermarket unit of Kinki Nippon Railway , to expand its food business in western Japan.

The company did not disclose the acquisition price.

Under the deal, Seven & I, which operates Seven-Eleven convenience stores in Japan, will buy about 5 million new shares of Kinsho Store, a supermarket operator in western Japan.

Kinki Nippon Railway, commonly known as Kintetsu in Japan, will reduce its stake in Kinsho Store to 50.7 percent from 72.4 percent, while another major shareholder, Kintetsu Department Store , will cut its stake in Kinsho to 19.3 percent from 27.6 percent.

Seven & I said in a statement that the stake purchase would have little impact on its earnings outlook for the financial year ending in February, but would contribute to the company's medium- to long-term business performance.

Earlier this month, Seven & I, which competes with Japan's No.2 retailer Aeon Co , raised its full-year operating profit forecast above market expectations after higher sales and lower-than-expected taxes helped to boost income in its fiscal first half.

Before the announcement, Seven & I shares closed up 1.7 percent at 2,186 yen. Kinki Nippon Railway gained 2 percent to 312 yen while Kintetsu Department ended flat at 194 yen. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Chris Gallagher)