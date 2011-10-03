Oct 4 Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a unit of Japan's biggest retailer Seven & I , plans to spend an additional 10 billion yen ($130.5 million) in the fiscal second half on installing environment-friendly fixtures at more stores, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company estimates that stores outfitted with LED (light-emitting diode) lights and other fixtures reduced electric power use by 27-28 percent year-on-year in July, the daily said.

Seven-Eleven's energy conservation investment in fiscal 2011 will top 20 billion yen -- an amount it expects to record within five years through electricity savings, the Nikkei said.

With possible power shortages in the future and higher electricity rates in the country, Seven-Eleven will add LED lighting to about 8,500 stores by next February end, the paper said.

The company, which runs about 13,600 stores in Japan, will also raise the number of stores using smart sensors to about 10,000, the Nikkei said.

The Tokyo-based company will give priority to stores in areas served by Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co , the business daily reported.

The company, which had set up solar panels at about 1,000 stores in the first half, will wait for additional investment in this area until equipment prices decline, the Nikkei said.

($1 = 76.650 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)