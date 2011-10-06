Oct 7 Retailer Seven & I Holdings sees it beating even its own recently upgraded group earnings forecast for the year ending Feb. 2012, with a record operating profit within reach, Japanese daily the Nikkei said, citing the company's chairman.

"Given our conservative second-half forecast, a record operating profit is actually in sight. Our convenience store business is doing well. Sales of our Seven Premium products are better than expected, as roughly 1,000 items have been revamped since the end of May," the company's Chairman Toshifumi Suzuki told the Nikkei in an interview.

On Tuesday, the company had raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 286 billion yen ($3.7 billion). That is close to the highest profit the firm has ever posted 286.8 billion yen in its 2006 business year -- since it was established as a holding company.

The company plans to raise operating margin at its struggling supermarket arm Ito-Yokado Co to 3 percent in fiscal 2014 from less than 1 percent this fiscal year, and accelerate reform of its money-losing clothing business, the business daily said.

Seven & I intends to achieve 300 billion yen in group operating profit next fiscal year, with a target of 350 billion yen in fiscal 2014, the paper said, quoting Suzuki.

The company aims to raise return on equity to at least 8 percent next fiscal, up from 6.5 percent last fiscal year, and does not intend to get bigger through "reckless acquisitions," the Nikkei reported, citing the chairman. ($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)