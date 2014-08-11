Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Seven Principles AG : * Says H1 net loss amounted to EUR 2.2 million after net loss EUR 3.7 million a
year earlier * Says H1 EBITDA was EUR -1.5 million after EUR -2.8 million in the first half
of 2013 * Says Q2 revenue of EUR 21.8 million, down 6.2 percent in comparison to last
year (py: 23.2 million euros) * Says H1 sales declined by 2.6 percent to 46.7 million euros after 47.9
million euros year ago * Sees for FY 2014 now expects sales of approximately 96 million euros * Says FY 2014 EBITDA intended to be positive at 0.5 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)