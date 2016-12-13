Dec 12 U.S. driller Patterson-UTI Energy said on Monday it agreed to buy Seventy Seven Energy Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.76 billion.

Patterson-UTI will issue 49.6 million of its shares at Monday's closing price of $28.67, and will pay Seventy Seven's debt through a combination of cash on hand and debt. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)