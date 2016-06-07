(Adds details about Seventy Seven's retirement plan exposure to
Chesapeake Energy shares, paragraphs 3-4)
By Tom Hals
June 7 Oilfield services company Seventy Seven
Energy Inc filed for a prepackaged Chapter 11
bankruptcy on Tuesday to carry out a plan to convert $1.1
billion of its debt into equity in a reorganized company.
Seventy Seven offers drilling and hydraulic fracturing
services and was spun out of Chesapeake Energy Corp in
2014.
Several months after the spinoff, about 5,200 participants
in Seventy Seven's retirement plan had $54.5 million, or about
one-third of their investments, in Chesapeake shares, according
to the 2014 annual report for the plan. Since the end of 2014,
Chesapeake shares have dropped 76 percent, trading on Tuesday
afternoon at $4.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The slide in oil prices this year, which have plumbed their
lowest levels in over a decade, has wiped out several billion
dollars of retirement wealth in the energy sector in the past
year. The losses may prove temporary for companies that
successfully navigate the crisis, but tens of thousands of
employees of struggling firms may see much of their nest eggs
gone for good.
Meanwhile, Seventy Seven said its creditors have already
voted overwhelmingly in favor its plan, a process known as a
prepackaged bankruptcy.
"The successful completion of the solicitation process and
today's filing represent the next step forward in our financial
restructuring," Chief Executive Officer Jerry Winchester said.
The bankruptcy comes as two years of depressed energy prices
have forced scores of oil-and-gas producers into bankruptcy. Oil
industry service companies have also suffered and on Monday
contract drilling company Hercules Offshore Inc filed its second
bankruptcy in a year.
Oklahoma City-based Seventy Seven said its suppliers would
be paid in full and operational contracts will remain in place.
The company listed assets of $1.7 billion and debts of $1.8
billion, as of April 30, in documents filed in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
The company will seek to borrow up to $100 million to help
finance operations during the bankruptcy, according to court
documents.
The two largest shareholders of Seventy Seven are Icahn
Capital LP and BlackRock Inc, with stakes of 8.1 percent
and 4.6 percent, respectively, according to court filings.
The company's plan would cancel its existing stock, which
was up slightly at 7 cents in midday trade over the counter. The
stock traded at more than $25 a share after it was spun off by
Chesapeake.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del., and Tim McLaughlin
in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)