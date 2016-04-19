(Adds details, background)
April 19 Oilfield services company Seventy Seven
Energy Inc said it intended to file for a prepackaged
Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or before May 26, the latest energy
company to seek bankruptcy protection amid a prolonged oil price
slump.
The company, which was spun off from Chesapeake Energy Corp
in 2014, said it had entered into a restructuring
agreement with certain lenders that would allow it to convert
about $1.1 billion of its debt into equity.
A more than 60 percent fall in global oil prices since
mid-2014 has forced about 50 North American oil and gas
producers to seek bankruptcy protection.
Weak oil prices have also prompted oil producers to severely
curtail spending, weighing on demand for the oilfield services
provided by companies such as Seventy Seven Energy.
Chesapeake Energy Corp, the company's former parent,
surprised investors last Monday, when it said lenders had
allowed it to keep its $4 billion borrowing base, despite
concerns about its liquidity position.
Baker Botts LLP is Seventy Seven Energy's legal counsel and
Lazard Freres & Co LLC is the financial adviser. Alvarez &
Marsal is the company's restructuring adviser.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)