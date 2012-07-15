(Adds details of raising, background)

MELBOURNE, July 16 Australian media group Seven West Media said on Monday it plans to tap shareholders to raise A$440 million ($450 million) in new shares to cut its heavy debt load as advertising markets weaken.

The owner of top-rated free-to-air TV broadcaster Seven Network and The West Australian newspaper is looking to reduce its net debt to about A$1.44 billion from A$1.88 billion with the 1-for-2 raising at an offer price of A$1.32, a discount of 18.5 percent from Friday's close.

Seven is the latest in a rush of industrial firms that have tapped shareholders in order to shore up their balance sheets as markets weaken, including gaming firm Echo Entertaintment , pallet maker Brambles and rival television network Ten Network.

All issues were heavily discounted.

Seven said its two largest shareholders, Seven Group Holdings with 33.2 percent and private equity giant KKR with 11.8 percent, have agreed to take up their full entitlements under the share issue.

The equity raising is being underwritten by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, UBS and Commonwealth Bank, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Seven West Media last month replaced its highly regarded chief executive David Leckie with a petroleum veteran, American Don Voelte, which sparked a share price slide to a 20-year low.

Shares in Seven West Media have halved this year from A$3.24 to A$1.62 at Friday's close -- just above the 20-year low hit last week. ($1 = 0.9787 Australian dollars)