MELBOURNE, July 16 Australian media group Seven West Media plans to announce a share sale, it said on Monday seeking a trading halt on its shares after a newspaper reported it is lining up a A$450 million ($460 million) equity raising.

The owner of top-rated free-to-air TV broadcaster Seven Network and The West Australian newspaper is looking to raise funds to pay down debt, with its earnings suffering from an advertising slump, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier.

The newspaper said the share sale would be priced at about A$1.30 a share, a 20 percent discount to its close on Friday.

