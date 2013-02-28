GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar/yen at 1-1/2-month high
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
Feb 28 Structural steelwork maker Severfield-Rowen Plc said it planned a rights issue priced at a 67.8 percent discount to the company's closing stock price on Wednesday, sending its shares down as much as 15 percent in early trading.
The company, which also reported an underlying pretax loss of 19.6 million pounds ($29.7 million) for 2012, said it planned to raise a net 44.8 million pounds through the 7-for-3 issue.
The issue of up to 208.25 million shares would be priced at 23 pence each, the company said. The shares closed at 71.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Severfield-Rowen said it would use the proceeds from the issue to strengthen its balance sheet. The company had net debt of 29.7 million pounds at Dec. 31.
Executive Chairman John Dodds said the loss for the year was primarily the result of "an unacceptable level of performance on a small number of contracts."
The company, which recorded a pretax profit of 10.1 million pounds in 2011, said in January that Chief Executive Tom Haughey would step down after cost overruns at one of its projects in London.
Severfield-Rowen said last week that its expectations for 2013 and 2014 were now lower.
The company's shares were down 6.3 percent at 67 pence at 0843 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.66 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore)
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday morning as exporters benefited from the dollar hitting six-week highs against the yen, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day to provide further evidence that U.S. interest rates are likey to rise.
* KOSPI may be hampered if impeachment rejected, but will recover soon - analyst * Foreign investors set to snap 4-day buying spree SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's share market and won trading were subdued early on Friday, with participants taking a cautious stance ahead of a ruling of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. South Korea's Constitutional Court will soon deliver a ruling on a parliamentary vote impeaching Park. If the court uphold