Aug 23 British structural steel company Severfield-Rowen Plc reported a lower first-half pretax profit, hurt by a weak construction market in the UK, but said it would meet its full-year expectations.

British construction output rose by 0.5 percent in the second quarter and year-on-year construction output fell by 1.6 percent.

The company, which is supplying steel for the Shard London Bridge, cut its interim dividend by 70 percent to 1.5 pence a share.

For the six months ended June 30, the underlying pretax profit was 3.4 million pounds ($13.5 million), compared with 8.2 million pounds last year.

Revenue fell almost 4 percent to 122 million pounds. Severfield's order book stood at 249 million pounds, compared with 244 million pounds a year ago.

Separately, Severfield said Non-Executive Chairman Toby Hayward is stepping down.

Shares of the company closed at 170 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

