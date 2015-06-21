LONDON, June 21 Canadian investment firm
Borealis Infrastructure is considering a 5 billion pound ($8
billion) bid for Severn Trent, the Sunday Times
reported, two years after the British water utility rejected its
previous approach.
The newspaper reported that the two sides opened talks last
month and discussions were still at an early stage.
In 2013 Severn Trent rejected a series of takeover offers by
LongRiver Partners, an investment fund consortium including
Borealis Infrastructure, saying they did not reflect the firm's
long-term value.
Severn may be more susceptible to a bid now, the newspaper
said citing sources close to the situation, as the industry
regulator has imposed tighter profit rules for the next five
years and the company has also had a change of chief executive.
($1 = 0.6296 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)