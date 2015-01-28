Jan 28 Severn Trent Plc

* Accepted final determination for period 2015-2020 published by ofwat

* Intends to manage its existing debt portfolio and future debt issuance to increase proportion of debt which is at floating rates

* Board has decided to move towards a net debt/rcv gearing ratio of around 62.5%

* As part of this move severn trent will commence a £100 million share buy back programme

* Board has decided to set 2015/16 dividend at 80.66p, a reduction of 5% compared to current year total dividend of 84.90p

* Policy will then be to grow dividend annually at no less than rpi until march 2020