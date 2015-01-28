UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Jan 28 Severn Trent Plc
* Accepted final determination for period 2015-2020 published by ofwat
* Intends to manage its existing debt portfolio and future debt issuance to increase proportion of debt which is at floating rates
* Board has decided to move towards a net debt/rcv gearing ratio of around 62.5%
* As part of this move severn trent will commence a £100 million share buy back programme
* Board has decided to set 2015/16 dividend at 80.66p, a reduction of 5% compared to current year total dividend of 84.90p
* Policy will then be to grow dividend annually at no less than rpi until march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.