LONDON, March 17 Severn Trent will
invest 190 million pounds ($282 million) over five years in
renewable energy generation, the British water supplier said on
Tuesday.
It will spend money on solar panels and anaerobic digestion
plants that will raise the supplier's gross energy consumption
from renewable energy to around 50 percent by 2020, up from 28
percent now.
The company also plans cost cuts of around 200 million
pounds over the five years through renegotiation of supplier
contracts and a new company structure in order to meet an
efficiency target imposed by Britain's water regulator.
($1 = 0.6744 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)