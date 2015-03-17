LONDON, March 17 Severn Trent will invest 190 million pounds ($282 million) over five years in renewable energy generation, the British water supplier said on Tuesday.

It will spend money on solar panels and anaerobic digestion plants that will raise the supplier's gross energy consumption from renewable energy to around 50 percent by 2020, up from 28 percent now.

The company also plans cost cuts of around 200 million pounds over the five years through renegotiation of supplier contracts and a new company structure in order to meet an efficiency target imposed by Britain's water regulator.

($1 = 0.6744 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)