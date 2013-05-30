LONDON May 30 Severn Trent, the British water company which earlier in May rejected a takeover bid, posted annual profit slightly below expectations in a results statement which did not mention the potential approach.

Underlying pretax profit fell 3.3 percent to 266.3 million pounds ($402.54 million) in the twelve months to March 31 compared to a consensus forecast of 271.5 million pounds from a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The company, which supplies 7.7 million people in Britain with drinking water, on Thursday did not refer to a recent takeover approach.

A bidding consortium, including Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, has until June 11 to make a firm bid for Severn Trent or walk away.

An initial $7.2 billion approach, believed to be worth just under 20 pounds per share, has already been rejected. Shares in Severn Trent closed at 20.35 pounds on Wednesday.