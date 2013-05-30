LONDON May 30 Severn Trent, the British
water company which earlier in May rejected a takeover bid,
posted annual profit slightly below expectations in a results
statement which did not mention the potential approach.
Underlying pretax profit fell 3.3 percent to 266.3 million
pounds ($402.54 million) in the twelve months to March 31
compared to a consensus forecast of 271.5 million pounds from a
Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
The company, which supplies 7.7 million people in Britain
with drinking water, on Thursday did not refer to a recent
takeover approach.
A bidding consortium, including Borealis infrastructure, the
Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities
Superannuation Scheme, has until June 11 to make a firm bid for
Severn Trent or walk away.
An initial $7.2 billion approach, believed to be worth just
under 20 pounds per share, has already been rejected. Shares in
Severn Trent closed at 20.35 pounds on Wednesday.