LONDON May 30 Severn Trent, the British
water company which earlier in May rejected a takeover bid,
posted annual profit slightly below expectations on Thursday in
a results statement which did not mention the approach.
Underlying pretax profit fell 3.3 percent to 266.3 million
pounds ($402.54 million) in the twelve months to March 31
compared to a consensus forecast of 271.5 million pounds from a
Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
The company attributed the slight profit miss to a greater
investment in infrastructure and the fact that last year's wet
summer meant water consumption was lower than anticipated.
Severn Trent, which takes its name from two of Britain's
biggest rivers, on Thursday raised its full-year dividend by 8.2
percent to 75.85 pence, in line with its inflation-linked target
and reiterated its strategy of focusing on operations to deliver
attractive returns to shareholders.
The company, which supplies 7.7 million people in Britain
with drinking water, did not refer to a recent takeover approach
in the statement.
A bidding consortium, including Borealis infrastructure, the
Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities
Superannuation Scheme, has until June 11 to make a firm bid for
Severn Trent or walk away.
An initial $7.2 billion approach, believed to be worth just
under 20 pounds per share, has already been rejected. Shares in
Severn Trent closed at 20.35 pounds on Wednesday.
Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in
British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows
and a favourable regulatory structure.
Seven of Britain's 10 water companies are now in the hands
of private investors, with Pennon Group, United
Utilities and Severn Trent the remaining three listed
entities.
Several top investors in Severn Trent have told Reuters they
would be willing to consider an offer if the consortium returned
with terms priced at around 23 pounds a share or
above.
The company's share price level suggests that the market is
expecting the consortium to return with a higher offer, a
scenario which a number of analysts have also forecast.
A review of UK water company prices is due in 2015, however,
and some investors have flagged that a bidder could be deterred
from making an approach halfway through a cycle, given the
uncertainty over the next review.