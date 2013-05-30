LONDON May 30 Severn Trent, the British water company which earlier in May rejected a takeover bid, posted annual profit slightly below expectations on Thursday in a results statement which did not mention the approach.

Underlying pretax profit fell 3.3 percent to 266.3 million pounds ($402.54 million) in the twelve months to March 31 compared to a consensus forecast of 271.5 million pounds from a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The company attributed the slight profit miss to a greater investment in infrastructure and the fact that last year's wet summer meant water consumption was lower than anticipated.

Severn Trent, which takes its name from two of Britain's biggest rivers, on Thursday raised its full-year dividend by 8.2 percent to 75.85 pence, in line with its inflation-linked target and reiterated its strategy of focusing on operations to deliver attractive returns to shareholders.

The company, which supplies 7.7 million people in Britain with drinking water, did not refer to a recent takeover approach in the statement.

A bidding consortium, including Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, has until June 11 to make a firm bid for Severn Trent or walk away.

An initial $7.2 billion approach, believed to be worth just under 20 pounds per share, has already been rejected. Shares in Severn Trent closed at 20.35 pounds on Wednesday.

Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows and a favourable regulatory structure.

Seven of Britain's 10 water companies are now in the hands of private investors, with Pennon Group, United Utilities and Severn Trent the remaining three listed entities.

Several top investors in Severn Trent have told Reuters they would be willing to consider an offer if the consortium returned with terms priced at around 23 pounds a share or above.

The company's share price level suggests that the market is expecting the consortium to return with a higher offer, a scenario which a number of analysts have also forecast.

A review of UK water company prices is due in 2015, however, and some investors have flagged that a bidder could be deterred from making an approach halfway through a cycle, given the uncertainty over the next review.