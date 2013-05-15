LONDON May 15 The consortium of investors
seeking to take over Severn Trent offered just under 20
pounds per share for the British water company, valuing it at
around 4.7 billion pounds ($7.17 billion), a source told Reuters
on Wednesday.
This would represent a premium of 10 percent to Severn
Trent's closing share price on Monday of 18.25 pounds, the day
before news of a bid emerged, and a 21 percent premium to the
six month average share price.
Shares in Severn Trent closed up 0.63 percent at 20.90
pounds.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
offer would represent a premium of around 30 percent to the
water company's regulated asset base (RAB), in line with
historic transactions in the region of 25 to 30 percent above
RAB.
Severn Trent and representatives for the consortium declined
official comment.
Severn Trent said on Tuesday it had been approached by a
consortium including Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait
Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation
Scheme, after reports that it could be the target of an offer of
between 22.5 pounds and 23 pounds a share.
The board of the FTSE 100 company, which supplies 7.7
million people in Britain with drinking water, subsequently
rejected a preliminary takeover approach giving no details of
the offer, but said it "completely fails to recognise the
existing and potential value of Severn Trent."