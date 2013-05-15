UPDATE 1-UK's Virgin Money to look at Co-op Bank assets
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.
LONDON May 15 Severn Trent rejected a preliminary takeover offer from a consortium including Borealis infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment Office, saying the offer undervalued the British water company.
"The board of Severn Trent has reviewed the proposal with its advisers and concluded that it completely fails to recognise the existing and potential value of Severn Trent," the company said.
On Tuesday, the water company announced it had received a takeover approach from the consortium, which also includes Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, after magazine Financial News reported that it could be a target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.09 billion) offer.
Details of the price of the preliminary proposal were not disclosed.
LONDON, Feb 27 New hedge fund Amia Capital, led by the former chief investment officer Antoine Estier at Brazilian financial services group BTG Pactual's global macro fund, has made two new appointments and now employs 12 former BTG staff, according to a source close to the matter.
LONDON, Feb 28Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) said it saw an improving outlook for its expanding U.S. specialty business, as oil exploration costs are falling and it expects President Donald Trump's policies to boost the building sector.