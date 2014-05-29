LONDON May 29 British water company Severn Trent reported a 7 percent rise in annual underlying pre-tax profit to 269.1 million pounds ($449.6 million), beating analyst consensus.

The water supplier also said it was paying a dividend of 80.4 pence for the 2013/14 financial year, a 6 percent rise, and that dividend payments for the 2014/15 financial year would increase by another 5.6 percent to 84.9 pence.

Chief Executive Liv Garfield, who took over the reins at Severn Trent 8 weeks ago, said her focus over the coming 12 months would be trying to secure a good outcome of the regulator's pricing review which caps the tariffs the utility can charge its customers.

($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)