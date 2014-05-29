BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
LONDON May 29 British water company Severn Trent reported a 7 percent rise in annual underlying pre-tax profit to 269.1 million pounds ($449.6 million), beating analyst consensus.
The water supplier also said it was paying a dividend of 80.4 pence for the 2013/14 financial year, a 6 percent rise, and that dividend payments for the 2014/15 financial year would increase by another 5.6 percent to 84.9 pence.
Chief Executive Liv Garfield, who took over the reins at Severn Trent 8 weeks ago, said her focus over the coming 12 months would be trying to secure a good outcome of the regulator's pricing review which caps the tariffs the utility can charge its customers.
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7