LONDON Nov 25 British water supplier Severn Trent reported a 3 percent rise in half-year profit before tax, allowing it to maintain its promise to pay a higher dividend for the full year.

The group made 275 million pounds underlying profit before interest and tax over the first six months of its financial year to the end of September and group turnover rose 2.7 percent to 948 million pounds.

Severn Trent said it expected to pay a full-year dividend of 84.9 pence per share. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)