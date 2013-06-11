BRIEF-Pulse Oil announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
LONDON, June 11 A Canadian-led consortium ended its interest in British water company Severn Trent on Tuesday, saying it had no intention to make an offer after three previous approaches were rejected.
LongRiver consortium, comprising Borealis Infrastructure , a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, said Severn Trent had refused to engage in meaningful talks.
Some major shareholders had urged the FTSE 100 water firm to open negotiations with the consortium in an attempt to elicit a higher offer than the 22 British pounds per share it rejected late on Friday. [ID: nL5N0EM0FA]
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Israeli investment company LR Group have agreed to co-invest $100 million into dairy farming and milk processing in Russia.
* FirstService acquires market-leading California closets franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: