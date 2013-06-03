* Offer from consortium including Kuwait wealth fund
* Proposal 2,079.49 pence a share vs under 20 pounds before
* Severn Trent says that fails to recognise its potential
* Severn Trent shares down 0.3 percent
By Brenda Goh and Sarah Young
LONDON, June 3 British water firm Severn Trent
has rejected an improved 5-billion-pound ($7.6 billion) bid
proposal from a consortium led by a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth
fund and two pension companies, saying the price fails to
recognise its long-term potential.
Severn Trent said on Monday the consortium, called
LongRiver, was prepared to offer 2,079.49 pence per share in
cash, 16 percent above its share price before news of
LongRiver's interest emerged and up from a previous proposal
believed to be just under 20 pounds a share.
UBS analyst Stephen Hunt said the new proposal was short of
his fair value estimate for Severn Trent of at least 2,150 pence
a share, but that a further increase could seal a deal.
"I think that a third and final offer that is accepted is
certainly not off the cards," he said.
LongRiver includes the Kuwait Investment Office, Borealis
Infrastructure - part of Canadian pension fund OMERS - and
Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme. It has until June
11 to make a final bid under a deadline set by Britain's
Takeover Panel.
Shares in Severn Trent, which has 7.7 million customers
mainly in central and western England and Wales, were down 0.3
percent at 2,046 pence by 1510 GMT.
Britain's water and sewerage firms have long attracted
interest from yield-hungry investors drawn by their stable cash
flows and a favourable regulatory structure.
Seven of the country's ten water companies are now in the
hands of private investors, with Pennon Group, United
Utilities and Severn Trent the remaining listed entities.
"The board unanimously believes that LongRiver's revised
conditional proposal ... fails to value the attractions to
Severn Trent's shareholders of Severn Trent's increasingly rare
combination of yield, inflation-linked business model and
potential," the water company said in a statement.
LongRiver said it was "surprised and disappointed".
"Our revised proposal is highly deliverable, appropriately
financed and would offer certain and compelling value to Severn
Trent's shareholders, recognising its higher cost of debt and
long term prospects," it said.
One issue between buyer and seller is that Severn Trent's
net debt, when adjusted for fair value which takes into account
market conditions, is 774 million pounds above book value. This
difference could affect returns for the bidding firm as they
mean interest costs could be higher and are taken into account
when valuing the company.
LongRiver's proposal was pitched at 2,125 pence per share
but excluded a 45.51 pence per share final dividend announced
last week, the water company said.