LONDON, June 3 Severn Trent has rejected
a revised bid from the LongRiver consortium, saying that the
approach failed to recognise the company's long-term value and
potential.
After the rejection was made public, shares in Severn Trent
traded down 0.1 percent at 2,050 pence, below the level of the
revised takeover proposal.
The approach from the group which includes Borealis
infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's
Universities Superannuation Scheme, offered 2,079.49 pence per
Severn Trent share, representing a 16 percent premium to its
share price the day before the announcement of the LongRiver
consortium's interest.
Two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters
the consortium had offered 10 percent above the stock's closing
price of 1,825 pence in the first approach.
"The Board unanimously believes that LongRiver's revised
conditional proposal at 2,079.49 pence per share, excluding the
final dividend which we have already announced, fails to value
the attractions to Severn Trent's shareholders of Severn Trent's
increasingly rare combination of yield, inflation-linked
business model and potential," the company said on Monday.