LONDON, June 3 Severn Trent has rejected a revised bid from the LongRiver consortium, saying that the approach failed to recognise the company's long-term value and potential.

After the rejection was made public, shares in Severn Trent traded down 0.1 percent at 2,050 pence, below the level of the revised takeover proposal.

The approach from the group which includes Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, offered 2,079.49 pence per Severn Trent share, representing a 16 percent premium to its share price the day before the announcement of the LongRiver consortium's interest.

Two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters the consortium had offered 10 percent above the stock's closing price of 1,825 pence in the first approach.

"The Board unanimously believes that LongRiver's revised conditional proposal at 2,079.49 pence per share, excluding the final dividend which we have already announced, fails to value the attractions to Severn Trent's shareholders of Severn Trent's increasingly rare combination of yield, inflation-linked business model and potential," the company said on Monday.