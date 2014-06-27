June 27 Severn Trent Plc :

* Severn Trent Water submits revised business plan

* Total expenditure of 6.2 billion pounds, including capex of 3.3 billion pounds

* Average customer bills to decrease by a further 0.3 pct to 1.5 pct in real terms over five year period - lowest combined average bill in England and Wales

* Wholly owned subsidiary Severn Trent Water has submitted as planned its revised final business plan ("Plan") to regulator Ofwat for next 5 year regulatory period, which runs from April 2015 - March 2020

* Nominal RCV expected to be about 10.1 billion pounds by 2020

* Plan reflects guidance given by Ofwat in January on risk and reward

* Plan gives a RORE (return on regulated equity) range in appointed business of between 1.1 pct to 9.6 pct