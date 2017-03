Aug 29 Severn Trent Plc :

* Response to draft determination

* Draft determination is a detailed document which will take time to consider fully

* Continue to support moves by Ofwat to introduce incentive based regulation to industry

* Note that overall wholesale totex in draft determination of £5,586 million is broadly in line with our revised plan of £5,606 million

* CEO - over next 5 weeks we will be carefully and thoroughly reviewing its content and conclusions, and responding to Ofwat