Dec 12 Severn Trent Plc
* Severn trent water response to Final Determination
* Ofwat has today published Final Determination for Severn Trent Water for period 2015 to 2020
* Note that two maintenance schemes proposed, totaling around £60 million, remain excluded.
* While we disagree with this outcome, given stakeholder support we continue to include these projects in our own total expenditure plans for 2015 to 2020 of £5.6 billion.
* Pleased that legacy adjustments have been reduced by around 30% to £58 million and based on final determination we anticipate our regulatory capital value in April 2015 in nominal terms to be £7.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)