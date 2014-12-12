Dec 12 Severn Trent Plc

* Severn trent water response to Final Determination

* Ofwat has today published Final Determination for Severn Trent Water for period 2015 to 2020

* Note that two maintenance schemes proposed, totaling around £60 million, remain excluded.

* While we disagree with this outcome, given stakeholder support we continue to include these projects in our own total expenditure plans for 2015 to 2020 of £5.6 billion.

* Pleased that legacy adjustments have been reduced by around 30% to £58 million and based on final determination we anticipate our regulatory capital value in April 2015 in nominal terms to be £7.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: