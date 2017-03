LONDON, July 17 Severn Trent PLC : * Customer prices in Severn Trent water increased by 2.0% from 1 April 2013 * Consumption across our measured income base has declined year on year in the

period * Bad debt level is maintained at around 2.2% of turnover for the full year * Operating expenditure continues to be in line with the board's expectations

for the year * Incurred costs for advisory, legal and other services of approx £19 million

after bid approach * Dividend for 2013/14 is set to be 80.40 pence, representing growth of 6% year

on year