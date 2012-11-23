LONDON Nov 23 Severn Trent PLC : * Has today written to Ofwat regarding the proposed changes to Severn Trent Water's licence, published Oct. 26 * Minded to accept Ofwat's proposed change to its licence but believes it would be better if the current proposals were modified * Has made constructive suggestions to overcome concerns regarding the prospect of losing 40 percent of revenue from wholesale price controls and lack of clarity about how future prices would be controlled