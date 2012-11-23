UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
LONDON Nov 23 Severn Trent PLC : * Has today written to Ofwat regarding the proposed changes to Severn Trent Water's licence, published Oct. 26 * Minded to accept Ofwat's proposed change to its licence but believes it would be better if the current proposals were modified * Has made constructive suggestions to overcome concerns regarding the prospect of losing 40 percent of revenue from wholesale price controls and lack of clarity about how future prices would be controlled
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.