LONDON Nov 18 Liv Garfield, the BT executive who has spearheaded the roll-out of a fibre network across Britain, is to step down early next year to become the chief executive of Severn Trent.

Garfield, who has been at BT since 2002, will replace Tony Wray in spring 2014, the companies said on Monday. The water utility walked away from a takeover approach in June this year.

BT said it would announce a replacement in due course.