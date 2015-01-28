LONDON Jan 28 British water supplier Severn Trent will reduce its 2015/16 payment by 5 percent compared with the payment set for this year and is launching a 100 million pounds ($152 million) share buyback programme to meet guidelines set out by the regulator.

Severn Trent shareholders will receive an annual dividend of 80.66 pence per share, compared with 84.9p set for the current year.

The company aims to raise its dividend at a rate at least equal to inflation for the subsequent years until 2020, lowering its objective from a 3 percent premium to inflation currently in place.

The water supplier also announced on Wednesday it will appoint James Bowling as Chief Financial Officer from April 1. ($1 = 0.6588 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)