LONDON Nov 26 British water company Severn Trent posted a 5.8 percent drop in first-half underlying pretax profit to 141.3 million pounds on Tuesday after operating costs rose due to the adoption of private drains and sewers.

The company, which last week appointed BT executive Liv Garfield as its new CEO, reported a 0.5 percent rise in revenue to 922.4 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

It expects to report full-year results in line with expectations. Analysts expect the utility to post full-year pretax profit of 265.5 million pounds, broadly in line with 266.3 million pounds reported for the year to end-March 2013.