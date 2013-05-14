LONDON May 14 British water company Severn
Trent confirmed on Tuesday it had received a takeover
approach from a consortium including Borealis Infrastructure and
the Kuwait Investment Office.
The group said the approach was at a very early stage and
that no proposal had been made.
The Financial News reported on Tuesday that Severn Trent
could be the target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.1 billion) offer
by the Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis.
The consortium, which is being advised by Deutsche Bank,
indicated last week that Borealis, the infrastructure arm of the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and the Kuwait
authority would be willing to offer between 22.5 pounds and 23
pounds a share for the British utility, two sources told the
magazine.