LONDON May 14 British water company Severn Trent confirmed on Tuesday it had received a takeover approach from a consortium including Borealis Infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment Office.

The group said the approach was at a very early stage and that no proposal had been made.

The Financial News reported on Tuesday that Severn Trent could be the target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.1 billion) offer by the Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis.

The consortium, which is being advised by Deutsche Bank, indicated last week that Borealis, the infrastructure arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and the Kuwait authority would be willing to offer between 22.5 pounds and 23 pounds a share for the British utility, two sources told the magazine.