LONDON May 15 Severn Trent rejected a preliminary takeover offer from a consortium including Borealis infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment Office, saying the offer undervalued the British water company.

"The board of Severn Trent has reviewed the proposal with its advisers and concluded that it completely fails to recognise the existing and potential value of Severn Trent," the company said.

On Tuesday, the water company announced it had received a takeover approach from the consortium, which also includes Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, after magazine Financial News reported that it could be a target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.09 billion) offer.

Details of the price of the preliminary proposal were not disclosed.