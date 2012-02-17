* Sees significant improvement at services unit by next fin. yr

* Trading across the group has been in line with expectations

* Says consumption levels expected to lower year on year

* Says not currently predicting any usage restrictions this year (Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 17 British water company Severn Trent said it expects better second-half results at its services business, which provides water and waste treatment in Europe and North America and has been hit by by a slowing economy.

The company, which had in November blamed difficult economic conditions for a lackluster performance at its water services unit, however said it did not expect a significant improvement before the start of the next financial year.

Severn Trent also said consumption levels were expected to drop year-on-year, in line with trends seen in the first half, and that trading across the group was in line with its views.

Earlier this month, United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water utility, said it was on track to deliver to deliver a good underlying performance for the year. Peer Pennon , meanwhile, said performance was on track to meet management expectations.

Shares in Severn Trent closed at 1,540 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at about 3.6 billion pounds. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)